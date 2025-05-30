Quiz, project help build culture of reading
On Saturday, four Nelson Mandela Bay high schools — Theodor Herzl, Pearson, Victoria Park and defending champions Uitenhage — will go head to head as they compete for the coveted title of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz champions for 2025.
Over the past two weekends, pupils in teams of four from more than 50 schools from all over the Bay and surrounds answered more than 1,000 questions as they competed in the knockout rounds...
