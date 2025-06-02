Words matter, as ‘white genocide’ lies show

There is a proverb in the Setswana language that I wish I could translate properly, but I don’t think I can. It goes: “Lefoko ga le boe, go boa monwana.”
Literally, it means: “You cannot take back or retract words you have uttered against someone. A pointed finger, or a gesture, can however be retracted.”
The important part of this expression is that words matter. Words uttered and words amplified matter.
Once released into the world, words are incredibly difficult to recall or erase.
People are made by words we utter, and people are broken by words we release into the world.
Words uttered thoughtlessly can break people, businesses, governments.
Words chosen carefully can save reputations, avert wars, build empires.
Over the past week, I have attended several events in New York. These events have cut across class, race, age and gender.
All of them have brought home to me just how much damage has been done to SA by the thoughtless, racist, white supremacist, and utterly false allegations that there is a “white genocide” in SA when there is patently none taking place here.
These lies, whipped up and fanned in SA and internationally by utterly shameless, cynical and unethical organisations such as AfriForum and Solidarity, have been transmitted to dimwits like American broadcaster Tucker Carlson who has, like a faithful dog, then placed them at the feet of US President Donald Trump.
Two weeks ago, armed with these lies, the most powerful man in the world ambushed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with pictures from the DRC and a misleading video, and claimed that this was evidence of these “deaths” in SA.
The SA Police Services last week released figures showing that in the first quarter of this year, five of six farmers were killed in SA.
That’s not a white genocide. It’s murder of ordinary South Africans, all suffering under the scourge of crime.
The point is that these lies of a non-existent “white genocide” were uttered in the White House and reported across the globe.
From Moscow to Beijing, from Havana to São Paulo, from Maputo to Cairo, the world was watching.
And the world heard the most powerful man in the world lie to the world that there is a “white genocide” in SA even though there is none.
Words matter. Words carry. Words stick. Certainly, these false allegations of a genocide of white South Africans have stuck.
Anecdotally, I see this everywhere. In the past week an immigration officer in New York asked a (white) friend of mine coming to SA: “Is it true whites are being killed in SA?”
At a school in New York, an Albanian asked me: “Is it true white farmers are being slaughtered in SA?”
At a Japanese restaurant I was asked: “What are you guys doing in SA? Did you hear what President Trump said?”
Many others joked about the scandalous encounter and utterances in the White House during the ambush of Ramaphosa.
For the next decade I expect South Africans to be confronted by these lies whenever they travel across the world.
I wonder how the so-called leaders of outfits like Solidarity and AfriForum sleep at night knowing they have lied to the world so much.
On the other hand, why am I so naive as to expect that these hollow men still have a conscience?
Here is another proverb: “Lies have short legs.”
It means that lies don’t last long in life and that without corroboration and support, a lie cannot be sustained.
When a lie is uttered from the White House not once, not twice, but almost weekly for four months, it reverberates across the world for a significant period of time.
SA’s brand has been badly damaged by these lies. I used to arrive at an immigration point on my travels across the world and people would smile at me and say “Nelson Mandela”.
Now, thanks to AfriForum and Solidarity and their lies, black South Africans are being asked if they are genocidaires.
There can be nothing sicker than this — black South Africans, and black women in particular, are the most affected by all these crimes.
SA now needs a robust strategy across the world to push back against these lies.
This effort to counter the besmirching of SA’s name needs to cut across from businesses to diplomats to ordinary citizens of the world.
We have half a million Americans visiting SA every year — let’s ensure they go back to their country as ambassadors for SA.
Let’s ensure they go home with a single message: it’s a lie — SA is beautiful and there is no genocide there.
We must be very clear, though. This assault on SA has been deeply damaging and will continue to be so.
This assault on SA will continue, led by the relentless hate fanned by AfriForum and Solidarity.
Huge damage has been done. Fixing it won’t be easy because words are hard to erase.
Words matter, as ‘white genocide’ lies show
Columnist
