Mpofu can be catalyst for change at EP Rugby
Rugby fans are hoping the appointment of Mzi Mpofu as EP Rugby’s new general manager is the catalyst needed to ignite a prosperous era for the much-maligned union.
In recent years, the cash-strapped union has been dogged by debilitating infighting and a lack of on-field success...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.