Opinion

Time for action after spotlight falls on dysfunctional Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals

05 June 2025
Editorial Comment
None

There is a devastating skills drain, compounded by government inertia and systemic dysfunction at Nelson Mandela Bay’s public hospitals.

This newspaper reported this week on the city’s three top state hospitals that have a total of 74 medical doctor positions standing vacant...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Inside the Future: A Conversation with Vuyo Mpako from NEXT176
SPOTLIGHT | New action from John Wick, a Stephen King sci-fi fantasy and a John ...

Most Read