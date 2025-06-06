Justice, even decades later, matters for families of Cradock Four
It has been an emotional week for the families of the Cradock Four as an inquest into their deaths got under way in the Gqeberha high court on Monday.
Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkhonto were killed by apartheid-era security branch officers in June 1985...
