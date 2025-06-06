Musk’s fascism isn’t a foreign import to the US, it’s a homecoming
American opponents of fascism might soon need to look far closer to home than Musk’s Pretoria boyhood
It’s difficult to feel much sympathy for a centibillionaire who’s helped radicalise millions of young men online and wants to maroon humanity on a dead rock 250,000,000km away, but as a glassy-eyed Elon Musk is ejected from the White House I would like to propose the possibly less-than-popular view that he is being used as a scapegoat by elements of what passes for the American left.
I say less-than-popular because to many progressives the Musk narrative is carved in stone, especially since he performed his Nazi salute: he is an apartheid princeling, inured to humanity by his wealth and the fascism of the country he was born in, determined to propagate in the US every idea Nelson Mandela dedicated his life to defeat. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.