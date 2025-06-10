Metro cannot afford to lose revenue from huge debt write-offs
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is staring down a financial chasm. Its debtors’ book has ballooned to a staggering R18bn. Some of these accounts have been left unpaid for more than a decade.
The recent proposal to write off R88m from Africorp International Properties and R32.5m from Premier Precision Property Management signals desperation and opportunity...
