How to boost reading and numeracy skills — without teachers
I have come to the unhappy conclusion that in the short-term, the best way to boost reading and numeracy skills in the foundation years is to bypass teachers.
McKinsey’s famous dictum that the quality of a school cannot exceed the quality of its teachers was made before the advent of revolutionary technologies in education; it can...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.