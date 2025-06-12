Tribute to a fearless, ethical leader with a heart of gold
In November 2009, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nondumiso Maphazi was forced to step down, along with her deputy, Bicks Ndoni, and speaker Charmaine Williams, for refusing to toe the party line.
She had resisted political interference from the ANC’s regional headquarters, led then by Nceba Faku and Zandisile Qupe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.