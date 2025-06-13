Green energy cluster has potential to boost Nelson Mandela Bay economy
The successful completion of the development phase of Hive Hydrogen SA’s Crossroads Green Energy Cluster marks a turning point for Nelson Mandela Bay and for SA’s green energy industry.
The R1.5bn solar photovoltaic (PV) cluster, set to power the Coega Green Ammonia Project, is an important step towards revitalising our local economy and also in global energy innovation...
