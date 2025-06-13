Oh no, not Gayton McKenzie flying economy!
Let us pause and think of what the minister of sport, arts & culture is enduring on our behalf
Yes, most South Africans are unemployed, and many of those who do have jobs regularly have to choose between food, heating and medication.
Most will never come close to being able to afford to retire, but can we please take a moment to think of the literal torture Gayton McKenzie has to endure when he can’t fly business class? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.