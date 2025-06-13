Will trade unions rally to conserve jobs in SA?
The shocking news of the closure of Goodyear in Kariega is a devastating blow to the economy of the region.
The concerns for not only the more than 900 employees who could join the unemployment queues in SA, but also the impact such a closure will have on the economy of Kariega, as well as the greater Eastern Cape, are huge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.