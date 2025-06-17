Bavuma inspires Proteas’ breakthrough moment
Inspiring images of courageous Proteas cricket captain Temba Bavuma holding the wonderfully ornate ICC World Test Championship mace alongside his jubilant teammates will define SA cricket for years to come.
It was a special moment in the country’s sporting folklore and invoked memories of Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi holding aloft the World Cup...
