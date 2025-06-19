Refurbished hub will mean nothing without security plan
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s decision to pump more than R1.1m into reviving neglected township business hubs is a welcome investment into reviving local enterprises.
But, for this project to have a lasting impact, the city must ensure the buildings are secure once refurbished...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.