Opinion

KwaNobuhle murders show darkness is a friend of crime

20 June 2025
Editorial Comment
None

The gruesome discovery of charred remains on Wednesday morning has triggered outrage and fear among KwaNobuhle residents.

The remains of the bodies — believed to be those of teenage girls — were discovered by goat herders on the outskirts of KwaNobuhle...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gazan mother risks life on failed trip to find food for her kids | REUTERS
'Major anomaly': Elon Musk's Starship rocket blows up again | REUTERS

Most Read