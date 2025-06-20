Time to discuss the youth — but maybe not
Given all the spectacles of human weakness, wickedness and wilful self-delusion, Youth Day was quiet
It’s been a startling few days, not least for the great and the good (and also some ANC people) roped into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Dialogue™ (terms and condition apply), who learnt over the weekend that the process will cost about R700m, presumably because their musings will be engraved directly onto sheets of platinum.
According to Mduduzi Mbada, deputy president Paul Mashatile’s chief of staff, the reason for this price tag is that “democracy is not cheap”, which is, I suppose, why the Guptas paid so much for it when they bought it from some of Mashatile’s current and former colleagues. ..
