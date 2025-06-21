Though forecast points to icy winter solstice plunge, do it for NSRI heroes

Many of us will have a well-deserved lie-in this Saturday, but a few brave and somewhat crazy souls will be at waters edge to take a winter solstice plunge into some rather icy water, if the latest forecast is correct.
Throughout the world there are numerous traditions surrounding the equinox and solstice, most having some or other pagan origin and linked to agricultural activities.
In the northern hemisphere, Yuletide and Christmas are related, as any crossword enthusiast will know, yet are not the same.
Though occurring at a similar time, with similar traditions, Yuletide is a Germanic pagan celebration of the lengthening of days, while Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ in Christian tradition.
The overlap is because of Yule traditions being incorporated into the celebration of Christmas as it evolved, such as the giving of gifts and decorating evergreen trees.
Maybe that is where the tradition of Christmas in July developed in the southern hemisphere, though it should theoretically be in June if it is to align with northern hemisphere tradition.
Though there are many completely sober as well as not-so-sober swimmers who take on the winter polar plunge, clothed and unclothed, this is not a long-held traditional event, but more of a modern fun activity.
The NSRI has encouraged the public to take the polar plunge as part of its fundraising drive, with all the details on its various social media platforms, such as Facebook.
These volunteers provide an essential service to the public and we should support them as far as we can.
Those that are not close to the ocean often take the plunge in swimming pools, rivers, lakes and even farm dams.
In Nieu-Bethesda, some local women skinny dip in an old-fashioned cement farm dam/reservoir with the permanent resident, named Beverley, a plastic sculpture, in the centre of the dam.
I have it on good authority that there is plenty of Tequila and Old Brown Sherry linked to this event, with the effects being quickly dispelled by those icy waters.
Believe me, it gets extremely cold there and they might even have to endure a snowfall this time around.
They say a cold water plunge rejuvenates body, mind and soul, though I have a friend who believes it is a dangerous exercise.
She advises immersing your wrists in the cold water before taking the plunge to prevent your body from going into shock, and save you from a heart attack. Though I don’t think this is a medical fact.
There is often the argument as to when the seasons begin and end. Possibly this is because the winter solstice is officially considered to be the beginning of astronomical winter (as opposed to meteorological winter, which starts about three weeks before the solstice).
This is why keen gardeners and farmers mark the solstice in their almanac as the first day of winter.
The summer solstice is then the first day of summer and the equinoxes the beginning of spring and autumn.
It is interesting to note that the word solstice comes from the Latin sol (sun) and sistere (to stand still).
Loosely translated, it means “Sun stands still”, like the Afrikaans word for solstice, sonstilstand.
The reason for this is that the ancients observed that the Sun’s path across the sky appeared to freeze for a few days before and after the solstice.
The change in its noontime elevation is so slight that the Sun’s path seems to stay the same or stand still.
Stonehenge in England and Newgrange in Ireland, as well as several Egyptian temples, including the Temple of Amun-Ra at Karnak, are aligned with the winter solstice.
This was their indicator of the timing of their agricultural pursuits and a good excuse for some or other festivity.
A nice little exercise to try with the young ones, and especially for teachers to try with their pupils to explain the solstice, is a simple shadow marking exercise.
On Saturday, get them to stand outside at midday and measure the length of their shadow.
It will be the longest that it will be all year.
At the summer solstice at midday, there will be almost no shadow.
This week in history:
2002: Extreme cold in Bedford results in one fatality.
Dam levels
69.79%, slightly up from previous week’s 69.01%. Impofu down to 51.45%.
Weather safety tips:
The NSRI warns that it is always wise not to take the polar plunge or any other water-related activity alone.
Always take somebody with you in case you run into trouble. Besides, it’s always nice to have company.
