Action must be taken to restore safety to rugby matches
What should have been a proud showcase of local rugby turned into a tragedy in Kariega this weekend.
The shocking scenes that played out at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium after Saturday’s Grand Challenge Top 12 clash between Gardens and Progress was an embarrassment to the game...
