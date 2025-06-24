Minister didn’t make a mistake — she committed a crime
A few days ago, I had a discussion with a friend, Peter* about the conduct of higher education minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, who seemingly lied to parliament.
About a month ago, Nkabane announced the appointment of board chairs of SETAs that comprised largely ANC leaders and former leaders. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.