Opinion

Minister didn’t make a mistake — she committed a crime

Premium
24 June 2025
Malaika wa Azania
Columnist

A few days ago, I had a discussion with a friend, Peter* about the conduct of higher education minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, who seemingly lied to parliament.

About a month ago, Nkabane announced the appointment of board chairs of SETAs that comprised largely ANC leaders and former leaders. ..

