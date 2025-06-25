BaaBaas provide perfect pipe-opener for Boks
Saturday's historic clash between the Springboks and the Barbarians in Cape Town is the perfect pipe-opener to herald the start of a hectic programme of Test action for the world champions.
Though Saturday's match will not enjoy Test match status, the Boks are expecting a tough clash against a BaaBaas team loaded with international stars...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.