Every pupil has a right to access clean and safe water
Attending school these days is, for many pupils in SA, akin to dodging bullets.
Pupils have to contend with bullies, ailing infrastructure, bureaucratic bungling and — in some cases — even actual bullets as gangsters use school premises as their battlegrounds...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.