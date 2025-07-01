Oscar Mabuyane should be praised for putting family first

Every year, young boys undergoing the rite of passage to manhood — ulwaluko or traditional initiation sadly die in their dozens in the Eastern Cape.
At least 28 boys died during the 2024 summer season in the Eastern Cape while undergoing the sacred ritual.
One death is one too many, especially no-one should die while undergoing the rite of passage to manhood.
Every year, we hear the same message from traditional leaders, politicians, religious leaders, civil society organisation leaders: families should not abdicate their responsibility but play an active role during this month-long period.
This means fathers, guardians, uncles and other men should spend time with initiates instead of leaving that to amakhankatha or traditional nurses.
This is because in some cases, initiates are deprived of water and die from dehydration.
Others are assaulted, tortured, raped, maimed or killed by those who seek to bring the old age rite of passage to manhood into disrepute.
Granted, some boys — particularly those younger than 18 years go to illegal initiation school and sadly die for various reasons.
Every responsible person — man or woman is always sickened and saddened by the passing of initiates.
Newspapers carry such stories almost daily during the initiation seasons.
With each headline or news article, the death toll rises.
We all condemn the deaths and call for more action.
Crucial to this are men who have undergone this important rite visiting initiates.
Ideally, fathers, guardians or uncles must take time out from work to be with their sons.
This is crucial as no-one would dare abuse an initiate, starve them, or deprive them water when their father is with them or visit daily.
That is exactly what premier Oscar Mabuyane has done.
He took leave so that he can be with his two sons who are undergoing traditional initiation.
For the premier, he is mostly away from his family, criss-crossing the province and country while discharging his duties.
Whenever he is away with government work, I assume his wife is taking care of their family.
But now his wife cannot be there for their two sons, so the premier must be there for them.
One might argue that the premier should have tasked a family member to spend time with his boys at the initiation school.
However, during this period, his sons need a familiar face.
A friendly face. Mabuyane is that face.
No other man knows his sons better than he does.
Oscar Mabuyane should be praised for putting family first
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Every year, young boys undergoing the rite of passage to manhood — ulwaluko or traditional initiation sadly die in their dozens in the Eastern Cape.
At least 28 boys died during the 2024 summer season in the Eastern Cape while undergoing the sacred ritual.
One death is one too many, especially no-one should die while undergoing the rite of passage to manhood.
Every year, we hear the same message from traditional leaders, politicians, religious leaders, civil society organisation leaders: families should not abdicate their responsibility but play an active role during this month-long period.
This means fathers, guardians, uncles and other men should spend time with initiates instead of leaving that to amakhankatha or traditional nurses.
This is because in some cases, initiates are deprived of water and die from dehydration.
Others are assaulted, tortured, raped, maimed or killed by those who seek to bring the old age rite of passage to manhood into disrepute.
Granted, some boys — particularly those younger than 18 years go to illegal initiation school and sadly die for various reasons.
Every responsible person — man or woman is always sickened and saddened by the passing of initiates.
Newspapers carry such stories almost daily during the initiation seasons.
With each headline or news article, the death toll rises.
We all condemn the deaths and call for more action.
Crucial to this are men who have undergone this important rite visiting initiates.
Ideally, fathers, guardians or uncles must take time out from work to be with their sons.
This is crucial as no-one would dare abuse an initiate, starve them, or deprive them water when their father is with them or visit daily.
That is exactly what premier Oscar Mabuyane has done.
He took leave so that he can be with his two sons who are undergoing traditional initiation.
For the premier, he is mostly away from his family, criss-crossing the province and country while discharging his duties.
Whenever he is away with government work, I assume his wife is taking care of their family.
But now his wife cannot be there for their two sons, so the premier must be there for them.
One might argue that the premier should have tasked a family member to spend time with his boys at the initiation school.
However, during this period, his sons need a familiar face.
A friendly face. Mabuyane is that face.
No other man knows his sons better than he does.
Image: supplied
In the statement released by his office announcing that finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko would be acting premier until 23 July, it was stated that he would attend to family matters.
However, scores of people, including media houses lambasted his decision to take leave soon after the devastating floods that claimed more than 100 lives in the province.
Many questioned the timing for his leave.
Many called Mabuyane useless, corrupt and many other names.
This is despite appointing Mvoko — a senior leader to hold the fort.
This is despite Mabuyane being on the ground and with the flood victims and their families days after the floods.
This is despite announcing that there were millions worth of aid the Eastern Cape would receive from donors and partners.
Maybe this can be expected from keyboard warriors, some of whom have never been to the Eastern Cape.
However, it is reckless when reputable media houses jump on the social media bandwagon and lambaste without checking the facts.
The truth of the matter is that Mabuyane is a man, a father, a husband and family man, before he is a politician or premier.
And when the time comes, any responsible man will put his family first.
So, kudos to you, Mabuyane, for being a responsible and present father.
Instead of blasting the premier for taking leave to look after his sons, we should be calling on more men to do the same.
Maybe, just maybe when enough men care enough and are part of the initiation process for their sons, we will witness fewer deaths and eventually zero.
I might not be a premier but when the time comes, I will do what Mabuyane has done and be there for my sons.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion