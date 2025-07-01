Time for tanks to be removed from beachfront
For decades, the people of Nelson Mandela Bay have heard the promise that the tank farm on our prime beachfront will be moved, paving the way for the long-awaited waterfront development.
But years later, the tanks are still there...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.