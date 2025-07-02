Rugby refs deserve more respect and protection
Rugby referee Aphiwe Mfana’s graphic report about the chaos which erupted during the ill-fated Kariega derby between Gardens and Progress has underlined the tough job officials face.
The safety risks posed by an intoxicated and uncontrollable crowd were deemed too severe by Mfana and he was forced to leave the field at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium, which is popularly known as “Die Hok”...
