Elderly forced to guard municipal retirement complex as officials dither
A group of elderly Kariega residents have been forced to become their own security force.
Arming themselves with tasers, sjamboks and makeshift barricades, they are standing guard at the Nick Claassen municipal retirement cottages — not out of bravery, but desperation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.