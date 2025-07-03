Opinion

Elderly forced to guard municipal retirement complex as officials dither

03 July 2025
Editorial Comment
None

A group of elderly Kariega residents have been forced to become their own security force.

Arming themselves with tasers, sjamboks and makeshift barricades, they are standing guard at the Nick Claassen municipal retirement cottages — not out of bravery, but desperation...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jury agrees on all but one count at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial | REUTER
Who will succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond? | REUTERS

Most Read