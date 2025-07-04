Council must execute turnaround strategy to make Nelson Mandela Bay clean again

That Nelson Mandela Bay’s rubbish fleet is on the verge of collapse is hardly a surprise.
You need only look around the city to see the impact of an ineffective refuse collection system.
Entire pockets of the city resemble dumpsites. And many of these are found in communities, among people, posing not only a danger but also a health hazard.
And while it could be argued that residents themselves are to blame for the mess — and perhaps in some parts of the city that is true — it does not help that the city’s ability to collect rubbish is severely impeded for a myriad of reasons.
The Herald reported this week on a turnaround strategy report, which was to be tabled before the public health committee on Thursday, that painted a grim picture of the solid waste management and refuse collection sub-directorate.
To overhaul its collapsing refuse and waste systems, the municipality needs R1.3bn.
Of the municipality’s fleet of 50 compactors, a measly 10 remain operational, while 54 are needed for refuse collection for the city.
In addition, the report indicates that:
- The municipality has no side-tipper trucks, flatbed trucks, mechanical sweepers, water tankers or roll-on/roll-off trucks, meaning the city does not own any equipment for cleaning operations which include the maintenance of 40 public ablution facilities in Gqeberha, Kariega, Despatch and Colchester;
- The Arlington landfill site in Walmer has an estimated lifespan of two years remaining while Koedoeskloof between Kariega and Despatch has about four years; and
- Koedoeskloof landfill has become a critical environmental hazard due to years of neglect.
Adding to its woes, the sub-directorate is severely understaffed, with 287 funded vacancies — which is almost half of those meant to be employed by the city.
And while all this is happening — or not happening — the refuse collection tariff was hiked by 6% as of July 1.
So ratepayers are now paying even more for a service that is deteriorating.
Every day we read comments about the mess this city has become, with the resounding sentiment being that a city that cannot manage its waste is a city in crisis.
And a city in crisis it is, indeed.
Our hope is that as many measures as possible from the turnaround strategy report are passed and implemented as soon as possible so we can start to make Nelson Mandela Bay pretty — or at least clean — again.
Council must execute turnaround strategy to make Nelson Mandela Bay clean again
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
