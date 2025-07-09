Mayor’s stadium move badly timed
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe’s stadium power play might be the right move but it comes at the wrong time.
Just days before the most anticipated sporting event Nelson Mandela Bay has hosted in years — a Springbok Test match against Italy — Lobishe chose to ignite a firestorm by abruptly terminating the Mandela Bay Development Agency’s (MBDA) mandate to manage the stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.