Opinion

SA’s agricultural export diversification strategy will take time to pay off

09 July 2025
Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist

This week marks the cut-off date for the 10% universal tariff that the US administration offered as a 90-day reprieve from the higher tariffs imposed on Liberation Day.

There remains profound uncertainty about the path forward after the expiry of the relief period...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...
Texas flash floods death toll tops 100, scores still missing: Abbott | REUTERS

Most Read