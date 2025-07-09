SA’s agricultural export diversification strategy will take time to pay off
This week marks the cut-off date for the 10% universal tariff that the US administration offered as a 90-day reprieve from the higher tariffs imposed on Liberation Day.
There remains profound uncertainty about the path forward after the expiry of the relief period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.