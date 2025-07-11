Opinion

Let’s hope best candidates are selected for SAPS training

11 July 2025
Editorial Comment
None

At the end of June, the SA Police Service (SAPS) launched an electronic recruitment system for 5,500 police trainee posts for the 2025/2026 financial year.

This was the first time the application system had gone online...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Superman battles hi-tech mogul while the Smurfs fight to save Papa ...
US tariffs on South Africa set to hit white farmers Trump has embraced | REUTERS

Most Read