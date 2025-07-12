WEATHER GURU | Painful lessons from the Texas tragedy
Worldwide, the weather has been topsy-turvy, with the UK and swathes of Europe sweltering under an unbearable heatwave and across the Atlantic in the US, the tragic floods in Texas.
In SA, the Western Cape experienced winter flooding, while in the Bay the forecast rain was blown away by gale-force winds...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.