Electric Bok weekend proves we need more top-flight fixtures
The Springboks gave us a win, and Nelson Mandela Bay gave their heart.
We delivered a packed stadium, an electric atmosphere and a thundering welcome for the Springboks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.