Lack of schools in fast-growing areas denying pupils a fighting chance
When the concept of integrated human settlements was introduced after SA became a democracy, the idea was to build decent housing and give the country’s citizens access to water, dignified sanitation services and electricity.
But it did not stop there. It also included plans to ensure people lived close to where they worked and that they would not have to travel long distances to access schools, places of worship and shopping malls...
