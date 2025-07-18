Opinion Editors Choice

Lies and half-truths cloud goings-on in the presidency

SA kept in the dark on Ramaphosa’s special envoy to the US, Mcebisi Jonas

Premium
18 July 2025
Peter Bruce
Editor-at-large & columnist

The more complicated our world becomes, the more President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office battles to keep up. 

Nothing better highlights the ineptitude of the presidency than its inability, in any convincing way, to answer the charge earlier this week by DA foreign affairs spokesperson Emma Powell that Ramaphosa’s special envoy to the US, Mcebisi Jonas, cannot get a US visa. ..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

BREAKING: Trump's LEWD Birthday Letter To Jeffrey Epstein EXPOSED
BARACK OBAMA on What It Takes to Raise Boys and How Michelle Made Parenting ...

Most Read