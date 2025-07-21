A huge thank you to the unsung heroes who inspire real hope
Despite the ballooning trust deficit between law enforcement and citizens, worsened by allegations linking the police minister and other top officials to shady characters, and politicians who serve themselves rather than the people, many good folks continue to shine a bright light in the lives of others.
The murder of women and children, armed robberies, hijackings and kidnappings have become so commonplace that people, for the most part, are no longer shocked or surprised...
