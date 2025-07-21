Whining of politicians should be taken with a pinch of salt
Sometimes, in this game of reading the tea leaves and trying to make sense of our disordered world and SA’s politics, you can miss a moment.
I missed one a month ago, and it got me thinking. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.