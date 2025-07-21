Opinion

Whining of politicians should be taken with a pinch of salt

Premium
21 July 2025
Justice Malala
Columnist

Sometimes, in this game of reading the tea leaves and trying to make sense of our disordered world and SA’s politics, you can miss a moment.

I missed one a month ago, and it got me thinking. ..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adrian Snyman firearm case
Firoz Cachalia on SAPS turmoil and what comes next

Most Read