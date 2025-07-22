Opinion

Noxolo Nqwazi saga needs urgent resolution

22 July 2025
Editorial Comment
Pay her out or reinstate her because the charges against her are frivolous.

These are the options which have been given to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s head honchos in the ongoing saga involving city manager Noxolo Nqwazi...

