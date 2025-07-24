New education minister has to rise to the challenge
The firing this week of higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane was inevitable. The combination of a lack of higher education gravitas and political nous, as well as alleged dishonesty in reporting on the controversial appointments of Seta board chairs, sealed her fate.
In a rare show of consensus, both ANC politicians (like members of the parliamentary portfolio committee) and DA members demanded action on the minister...
