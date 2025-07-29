Domestic violence among police officers needs urgent attention

Last Friday, a man shot dead two young women at a flat in Gqeberha’s Central before turning the gun on himself.
The 32-year-old was a police officer stationed at the Algoa Park police station, and was allegedly off-duty at the time of the incident.
While the double murder shook Nelson Mandela Bay, it has not been widely reported in other parts of the country.
There have been many cases of police officers being involved in what appear to be domestic violence incidents in our country, but these do not seem to receive the level of media and public attention they demand.
As a result, South Africans do not realise we are in the midst of a serious crisis of police officers being involved in the killing and maiming of their romantic partners and ex-partners.
The reality of the situation is that while domestic violence is a pervasive issue affecting individuals and families across all layers of society, there is a troubling and often under-discussed phenomenon of the disproportionately high rates of domestic violence reported (and unreported) among police officers compared with the general population.
While reliable data is difficult to obtain because of under-reporting, numerous studies, reports, and advocacy organisations in SA and across the world have documented this pattern.
In the US, research and anecdotal evidence suggest that rates of domestic violence within police families may be two to four times higher than in the general population.
Studies conducted by the National Centre for Women and Policing estimate that between 24% and 40% of law enforcement families experience domestic violence, compared with an estimated 10% in the general public.
In SA, a concerning number of police officers are involved in domestic violence incidents, both as victims and perpetrators.
In October 2024, the SA Police Service (SAPS) reported to the parliamentary portfolio committee on police that a significant number of its members were either victims or perpetrators of domestic violence, with 101 officers reported as victims and 191 reported as perpetrators of domestic violence.
There is no question that these numbers do not reflect the extent of the problem given the under-reporting of domestic violence in SA in general.
The situation is especially complex when it comes to reporting police officers due to barriers to reporting and accountability.
Many cases against officers involved in domestic violence incidents result in verbal and written warnings instead of more serious disciplinary actions.
Some cases are dismissed due to lack of evidence, while others are withdrawn or result in suspension for a short period.
In a review of 93 cases involving SAPS members accused of domestic violence, data obtained from the Civilian Secretariat for Police between April and September 2023 showed that of nearly 200 officers who had been reported for domestic violence only three were dismissed. This is a dismissal rate of 1.8%.
There are cultural and institutional factors which may explain why there are high levels of domestic violence committed by police officers.
One of these is that law enforcement environments are characterised by toughness and emotional restraint.
Officers may suppress vulnerability and emotional openness, making it difficult to communicate or defuse tension in personal settings without resorting to aggression or domination.
Furthermore, policing is a highly stressful profession involving frequent exposure to trauma, violence, and crisis situations which can have lasting psychological impacts.
Studies have found that repeated exposure to violence and traumatic events can result in post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health challenges.
These conditions often increase irritability, impulsive behaviour and difficulties in emotional regulation, all of which are risk factors for perpetrating violence at home.
While these factors may be understood, there is need to explore solutions to this unspoken-about crisis.
But effectively addressing the high rates of domestic violence among police officers requires a multifaceted approach which includes independent oversight and accountability in the form of the establishment of independent review boards, or civilian oversight committees can help ensure impartial investigations and hold officers accountable for domestic abuse.
Furthermore, there must be comprehensive support for victims through specialised support services and legal resources.
Collaboration with domestic violence advocacy organisations can help ensure victim safety and empowerment.
This is a national crisis we can ill-afford to continue ignoring.
Domestic violence among police officers needs urgent attention
Columnist
Image: WERNER HILLS
