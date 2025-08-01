Here we are, at the end of a limb
Working around Trump’s tariffs will take far longer than it ought to, thanks to the amateurs in the Union Buildings
It’s hard to believe the US will from today [Friday] impose a 30% tariff on most imports from SA. We are not alone as US President Donald Trump tries out his demented economics on the rest of the world, but there’s little doubt we are going to suffer more than most industrial economies of our size.
It’s also hard to believe the Americans think pushing our economy up against the wall will be without consequence. Like it or not, we command — nominally at least — the most viable sea route between East and West other than the Suez Canal. We have vast mineral wealth that under any responsible government would be humming with investment, and we have the most productive agriculture in Africa. ..
