Disgraceful video should be an inflection point in fight against bullying
A video doing the rounds on social media showing a young girl being bullied by a group of boys is disturbing in more ways than one.
Besides highlighting the boys’ shameful behaviour, and those egging them on, the circulation of the video is a constant reminder to the victim of her humiliation and pain. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.