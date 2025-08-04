Just too many unanswered questions around Mashatile
We need to talk about Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Mashatile’s sudden declaration that he lives in a sumptuous house in Constantia, Cape Town, after years of dodging disclosure of the property and its provenance must force the ANC, and SA, to confront itself and the pedigree of people it refers to as public representatives. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.