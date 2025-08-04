Opinion

Just too many unanswered questions around Mashatile

Premium
04 August 2025
Justice Malala
Columnist

We need to talk about Deputy President Paul Mashatile. 

Mashatile’s sudden declaration that he lives in a sumptuous house in Constantia, Cape Town, after years of dodging disclosure of the property and its provenance must force the ANC, and SA, to confront itself and the pedigree of people it refers to as public representatives. ..

