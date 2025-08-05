Prosecutor’s murder has sent a chilling message
The brazen killing of Gqeberha prosecutor Tracy Brown outside her home last week was a direct attack on SA’s justice system.
Brown, a regional court prosecutor stationed at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court, was gunned down in front of her home in Loton Street, Young Park, in full view of her family...
