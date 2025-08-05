Opinion

Prosecutor’s murder has sent a chilling message

05 August 2025
Editorial Comment
None

The brazen killing of Gqeberha prosecutor Tracy Brown outside her home last week was a direct attack on SA’s justice system.

Brown, a regional court prosecutor stationed at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court, was gunned down in front of her home in Loton Street, Young Park, in full view of her family...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Relief for Lesotho as US cuts tariff rate but the damage to its economy may ...
2025 Isuzu MU-X

Most Read