Export diversification key to long-term growth of SA’s agricultural sector
We do not emphasise enough the critical role of exports in driving SA’s agricultural growth.
If one looks at the past three decades, this sector has more than doubled in value and volume...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.