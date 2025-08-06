Opinion

Export diversification key to long-term growth of SA’s agricultural sector

Premium
06 August 2025
Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist

We do not emphasise enough the critical role of exports in driving SA’s agricultural growth.

If one looks at the past three decades, this sector has more than doubled in value and volume...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Prioritising breastfeeding: Baragwanath Hospital expands lactation centre
Prince Harry cleared of bullying claims by report into 'damaging dispute' at ...

Most Read