Opinion

Removal of municipality’s Biyela an alarming development

07 August 2025
Editorial Comment
None

What happened at the Munelek building in Gqeberha on Tuesday should trouble every resident of Nelson Mandela Bay, as storming offices is not the way to resolve issues.

The forceful removal of the acting executive director of electricity and energy, Tholi Biyela, by a group of officials aligned with the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is more than just an act of protest...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

What to know about the 2025 MTV VMAs as Lady Gaga leads with 12 nominations
R500m hostel project half done but poor safety and overcrowding persist

Most Read