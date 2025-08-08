Another day, another graft exposé
Video of the suspended CEO of the Independent Development Trust (IDT), Tebogo Malaka, and a spokesperson, Phasha Makgolane, offering a journalist R60,000 in R200 bills from a shopping bag to persuade him to stop reporting their abuse of public money and trust have gone viral.
If you haven’t yet watched Daily Maverick reporter Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s brilliant destruction of these two thieving fools, do yourself a favour. ..
