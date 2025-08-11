Opinion

Enforcement key to success of future demerit system

11 August 2025
Editorial Comment
None

If implemented properly, the upcoming demerit system could be one of the most effective tools yet in curbing reckless driving and making our roads safer.

The concept is simple: drivers who repeatedly flout the rules face meaningful consequences including losing their licence...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

State of readiness media briefing to host first national convention of National ...
2025 Citroën C3

Most Read