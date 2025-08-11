Money talks in every ANC presidential run
The ANC is in a terrible bind. No matter who emerges as its next leader, they will have a plethora of corruption allegations against them.
And that’s because it is seemingly impossible to become ANC president without striking a bargain with corrupt national, provincial and regional office-bearers, their equally corrupt bagmen, government officials who do these kingpins’ bidding, and their numerous runners. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.