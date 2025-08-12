Boks ready to tame tougher beasts
After easily swatting the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia aside, the Springboks are preparing to tame a much tougher breed of beast when they kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against Australia on Saturday.
Aware that intensity levels will rise by several notches, meticulous Bok coach Rassie Erasmus cut short his team’s midseason break to ensure full battle readiness...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.