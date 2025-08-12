Malaka bribery scandal, IDT rot built on culture of impunity

In the 2001 Global Corruption Report, Nobel prize laureate Rigoberta Menchú Tum made an important contribution in a section titled, The Plague of Corruption: Overcoming Impunity and Injustice.
The Guatemalan human rights activist, who is renowned for her activism on the promotion of the rights of indigenous peoples in Guatemala and the rest of the world, makes a profound point about impunity, stating: “Without strong watchdog institutions, impunity becomes the very foundation upon which systems of corruption are built.”
Over the past week, I have found myself reflecting deeply on this statement in light of the corruption scandal that has rocked the Independent Development Trust (IDT).
The now suspended CEO of the IDT, Tebogo Malaka, and the spokesperson of the institution, Phasha Makgolane, were caught red-handed attempting to bribe Daily Maverick journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh.
Over the past few months, Myburgh had been investigating the systematic rot in the IDT, including allegations of tender corruption involving Malaka.
Of particular focus was an R800m PSA oxygen plant tender which a PwC forensic investigation found numerous problems with.
The investigation exposed how several companies were awarded contracts without valid separate licences — and that Malaka had failed to provide oversight on this.
According to public works minister, Dean Macpherson, the project ballooned from R216m to R592m without justification.
A PSA oxygen plant produces oxygen using pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology, which separates oxygen from other gases in the air.
These plants are commonly used to supply medical-grade oxygen to hospitals, especially in situations where access to liquid oxygen is limited.
After Myburgh’s initial exposé of the PSA oxygen tender, more reports have emerged about corruption in other IDT projects.
In those cases too, Malaka is involved.
She allegedly colluded with private organisation to siphon money from the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP), with the monies being used to finance a luxury property in the exclusive Waterfall Estate in Johannesburg and the purchasing of numerous other properties.
In a video that has since gone viral, Malaka requests Myburgh to bury the investigation(s), and Makgolane is seen handing over R60,000 to the journalist, with promises of more money to come and contracts to be awarded.
The video is deeply confronting. But what it is not, is surprising.
The reality of the situation is that such acts of blatant corruption are not unusual in SA.
While many are not caught on video, they happen on a daily basis.
The rot within the government, and its collusion with the private sector, is well documented and was laid bare by the Zondo Commission.
The key reason that corruption has become a cancer in our country comes down to the point made by Menchú Tum — impunity.
The culture of impunity in SA has laid a solid foundation upon which systems of corruption have been built.
Despite copious reports of corruption within the state and the private sector, few perpetrators are ever punished.
In most cases, they are suspended (often with pay) or the story simply dies while they move on to work in other institutions.
Consider that despite more than R1bn being spent on the Zondo Commission, and mountains of evidence that were presented by witnesses and investigators, no person or company has been successfully prosecuted for the many crimes committed in what has been referred to as state capture.
This is despite the fact that the Commission made extensive recommendations, some specific and focused and others much broader and far-reaching, including recommendations for the investigation and potential prosecution of some individuals and reform of various government processes and institutions.
Some of those implicated in state capture are still holding office as senior government officials and executives of companies.
In our collective rage over Malaka and the rot in the IDT, we must reflect on how the culture of impunity permeating SA is the foundation on which her corruption was built.
