Don’t be duped by Bela Act draft regulations
It is easy to become cynical about education policy in SA. The minister of basic education published the first two out of 11 regulations emanating from the Bela Act that was approved towards the end of 2024.
She might as well have saved the ink and the printing costs because both regulations are completely meaningless but more importantly, leave undisturbed the deep inequalities that still separate the elite public and private schools (about 20% of total schools) from the majority of our primary and secondary institutions...
